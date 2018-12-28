The season that was: Gamecocks break down path to the Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – One day before facing off against Virginia, Will Muschamp and a handful of Carolina players met at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday before their Belk Bowl battle with Virginia.

While the 2018 season didn’t follow the script they planned out in the preseason, coach and his Gamecocks are determined to make the most of the time they still have together and control what they can before their final chapter this bowl season.

USC faces UVA at noon Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.