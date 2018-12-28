Victim identified in fatal Fairfield Co. crash

Rob Dew,

Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Investigators in Fairfield Co. have identified the victim in a fatal crash Thursday night.
Officials with the coroner’s office say 34 year old Tamarquay Coleman of Blair died after the accident on Highway 215 just before 7:30 Thursday night.
Troopers with the highway patrol say Coleman was the passenger in a Nissan Altima that left the road and hit several trees.
The driver was also injured.
The accident is under investigation.

