Orangeburg deputies seek suspect who robbed senior citizen at gunpoint

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)- Orangeburg county deputies are looking for a man who robbed a senior citizen at gunpoint.

The incident happened Saturday around 10a.m. in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Drive.

Deputies say the 83-year-old victim was on Shadowlaw when he was accosted by an armed suspect who had exited a dark-or black-colored vehicle, possibly a Honda, driven by a female.

The suspect then demanded the victim turn over his moped before fleeing on the moped, according to deputies.

“Probably the most innocent of victims is children and adults who are up in age,” he said. “This victim was doing nothing but minding his own business and gets robbed.”

The suspect is described as a black male armed with a handgun.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) artist created a composite drawing of the suspect based on a description given by the victim.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or the incident, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.