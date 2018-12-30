Early morning shooting in Lexington sends woman to hospital

Alexis Frazier,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one woman in the hospital.

The incident happened Saturday morning in the 200 block of Whiteford Way.

Deputies say the female victim was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Her medical team says the wound is not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests or charges.

As deputies continue to look into this case, they’re not searching for a suspect or person of interest.

