Lexington County mother charged in connection to death of infant

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A Lexington woman is being charged in connection to a death investigation on Meadowfield Road.

Investigators expect to charge Kaitlynn Busby, 23, with homicide by child abuse in connection to the death of her infant. Kaitlynn is also expected to face drug-related charges when she appears in bond court Monday.

The deceased baby has been identified as 5-month-old Kyzer Busby, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Kaitlynn is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

