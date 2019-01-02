Domion Energy announces completion of SCANA merger

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dominion Energy announced it has completed its purchase of SCE & G’s parent company SCANA.

Dominion Energy released a statement on Wednesday, saying in part, quote–

“Together, we are committed to providing safe, dependable, affordable and clean energy to the communities served by scana and to maintaining its excellent record of reliability and customer service.”

Previous story: December 14, 2018

The Public Service Commission made several decisions today including SCE&G Rates, the Dominion Energy merger, and refunds. Ratepayers are angry that $9 billion dollars went into this project to begin with, they have spent 2 billion since construction ended, and now ratepayers will not be getting a $1,000 dollar refund check from Dominion Energy as they promised.

The Public Service Commission voted to reduce rates by 9.9% but took the $1,000 dollar refund check the average ratepayer was promised from Dominion off the table. Instead, Dominion Energy’s spokesperson said people will be receiving paybacks in the form of their rates.