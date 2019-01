Join ABC Columbia for Red Cross Blood Drive at the Plex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help give the gift of life by joining ABC Columbia for our annual New Years Blood drive.

We are partnering with the Red Cross and I-Heart Radio for this blood donation event.

You can stop by the Plex at the Village at Sandhill on Thursday January 3, 2019.

You can donate from 8am to 7pm.

Stop by and see us and donate blood.

We’ll be broadcasting live from the Blood Drive on ABC Columbia News at Noon and 6pm.