RCSD investigates nightclub shooting that injured five people
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies continue the investigation into a New Year’s day shooting that injured five people.
According to authorities, it happened after 6am at the “Faces Lounge” on Decker Boulevard.
Witnesses told deputies an argument escalated into a shooting.
Investigators say three women and two men were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.
According to deputies, a person of interest in the shooting has been identified, but no further details have been released.
