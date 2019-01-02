RCSD investigates nightclub shooting that injured five people

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies continue the investigation into a New Year’s day shooting that injured five people.

According to authorities, it happened after 6am at the “Faces Lounge” on Decker Boulevard.

Witnesses told deputies an argument escalated into a shooting.

Investigators say three women and two men were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

According to deputies, a person of interest in the shooting has been identified, but no further details have been released.

