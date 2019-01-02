Suspect charged in December fatal shooting

Quintara Hatten, Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in December.

On Monday, officials arrested Correy Terrmaine Brown,43, near the 400 Block of Percival Road and has charged him in the death of Donald Antonio Young.

Authorities say Brown shot Young following an argument. Young was involved in a car crash on Meeting House and Clarkson Roads and later died.

Brown is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

