Columbia woman charged for lying to CPD investigators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police arrested a woman accused of lying to investigators about a crime.

Investigators say Kristen Rimes, 26, is charged with filing a false police report and false swearing to police.

According to CPD, Rimes said on November 26, 2018, she was forced out of a vehicle and assaulted at a Walmart parking lot on 360 Harbison Boulevard.

In the process, Rimes said the suspect tried to force down her pants.

After the incident, Rimes reportedly posted information about the false incident on social media causing a public concern.

Investigators later determined that Rimes was never at the location on the night the incident occurred.

She’s being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.