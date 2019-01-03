Deputies say missing woman suspect in Dollar General robbery

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– A woman who had been reported missing in Columbia is now accused of armed robbery at a Dollar General in Orangeburg.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says Porscha Hardy, Shakema White, and Levond Keitt are accused of robbing the Cannon Bridge Road store on December 18.

Deputies say White and Keitt were arrested after a chase in Calhoun county.

Hardy was arrested in Columbia, say officials.

According to Deputies, her family had previously reported her missing on December 19th.