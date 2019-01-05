Shooting in Cayce sends one to hospital

CAYCE,SC (WOLO)- Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of Brookcliff Drive.

Ashley Hunter with Cayce public safety says one of the people in the dispute was shot and taken to an area hospital.

There is no word on the person who was shot or the identity of the shooter.

Information is limited at this time. Continue to check back for updates.