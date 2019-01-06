Man dies after shooting at Richland County gas station

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One man is dead following a shooting at a Richland County gas station Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the9400 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Deputies say the male victim either walked or drove to a neighboring lot after being injured in the upper body.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

Information on the suspect is not immediately available.

The investigation is now being treated as a homicide.