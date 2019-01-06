Pedestrian killed in Lexington county hit and run

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man is dead following a hit and run in Lexington County Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Nazareth Road at 9:45p.m.

Officials say, Davontaye Laquan Radell Washington, 21, was walking southbound along the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Washington was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.