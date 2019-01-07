SC Congressman Joe Wilson weighs in on Government Shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Republican Congressman Joe Wilson is in the Midlands to announce his 2019 Legislative agenda.

Wilson says he is hopeful that he will be able to build on the successes of 2018.

He also weighed in on the government shutdown, saying he is sympathetic to the employees, and others affected by the shutdown, but Wilson reiterated that border security is an important issue.

On the state level, lawmakers return to the State House Tuesday for the start of the 2019 Legislative Session.