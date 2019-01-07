SC Congressman Joe Wilson weighs in on Government Shutdown

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Republican Congressman Joe Wilson is in the Midlands to announce his 2019 Legislative agenda.
Wilson says he is hopeful that he will be able to build on the successes of 2018.
He also weighed in on the government shutdown, saying he is sympathetic to the employees, and others affected by the shutdown, but Wilson reiterated that border security is an important issue.

On the state level, lawmakers return to the State House Tuesday for the start of the 2019 Legislative Session.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, Politics
Tags:
Share

Related

Clyburn and Wilson headed back to Washington as Ho...
Rep. Joe Wilson’s Bus Tour arrives in the Mi...
Rep. Joe Wilson Greets E.U. Ambassador
Congressman Joe Wilson Rolls into Midlands on Bus ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android