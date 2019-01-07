Sumter man charged with interference of school bus route

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A Sumter man has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Marquis Rogers, 29, was issued a warrant in September 2018.

Rogers interfered with the operation of a school bus in August 2018 by preventing the bus driver from continuing on her route through a verbal altercation and refusing to move away from the bus entrance. The altercation occurred at a location between Wilma and Reona Avenue.

Rogers was arrested January 7.