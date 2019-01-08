Deputies still searching for suspects they say stole thousands in jewelry from Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg Deputies are still searching for two suspects, they say, stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Walmart.

Investigators say around 11:30pm, on the night of December 26 store employees reported the suspects forcing open a jewelry case and taking multiple items from the store on North Road.

If you have any information on this incident or where the suspects may be call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.