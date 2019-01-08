President Donald Trump to address Nation tonight at 9pm on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday night in a primetime address, President Donald Trump plans to talk about immigration  from the Oval Office.
The President wants nearly six-billion dollars for the border wall, while Democrats are against it.
The stalemate has led to the partial Federal Government shutdown, causing hundreds of thousands of federal employees to go without pay for more than two weeks.
The president said he might bypass congress by declaring a National Emergency over the border issue.

