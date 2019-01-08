WATCH: Dabo Swinney thanks players, looks back at National Championship win

Mike Gillespie,

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney became only the second active FBS coach to win multiple national championships, joining Alabama’s Nick Saban (six, including one at LSU).

