A look inside South Carolina’s 97th annual inaugural ball

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Henry McMaster is officially the 117th Governor of South Carolina.

The Columbia native took his oath of office Wednesday morning, at night he celebrated at the annual inaugural ball.

“I’d like to ask you to join me in welcoming the 117th governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster.”

McMaster and first lady Peggy graced the stage as supporters cheered them on. The governor was surrounded by other political figures, family and friends. He thanked them for coming and assured the crowd that he is putting the state first.

“I want to thank all of you for working so hard for the great state of South Carolina which is great for a lot of reasons,” McMaster said. “Natural resources, the institutions that we’ve built with those resources and the people of South Carolina. The people of South Carolina are beyond compare.”

McMaster kept his speech short at the ball, but eneded it with optimism about the future of the Palmetto state.

“South Carolina is going to enter a period of prosperity that is going to amaze the world,” McMaster said. “We’re going straight to the top. We thank you, and God bless you and SC.”