Clemson All-American defensive lineman declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson All-American defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is declaring for the NFL Draft, announcing his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“I have given Clemson all I have,” Lawrence said. “Through prayers and conversations with my family, I believe that my next step in life is to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.”

Lawrence is considered by many scouts to be a top-10 draft pick, after finishing his junior year with 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

His announcement comes almost two weeks after failing a drug test, which kept him out of both College Football Playoff games this season.