Former SC Governors, including Haley, Sanford, Riley Appear at Inauguration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster officially took the oath of office on the steps of the State House. He officially begins his first full term in office.

Pamela Evette was sworn-in as the South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor.

At Wednesday’s Gubernatorial Inauguration, a procession of former Governor ‘s took place.

Former Governors Dick Riley, David Beasley, Jim Hodges, Mark Sanford, and Nikki Haley all appeared at the Inauguration and ceremoniously paraded down the steps of the State House.