Former solicitor Dan Johnson’s trial delayed to March due to new evidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A judge has delayed former solicitor Dan Johnson’s trial to March 21st due to new evidence being found in his office.

According to the News & Observer, U.S. Judge Cameron Currie decided to delay Johnson’s trial this Tuesday after a laptop was found in his office, which could contain more evidence to be processed.

Court officials say Johnson was scheduled to stand trial in February at Columbia’s U.S. Courthouse on charges that he spent tens of thousands of dollars of public money on himself.

The former 5th Circuit solicitor initially was charged with fraud in mid-September.

The News & Observer says a federal grand jury indicted Johnson and former top aide Nicole Holland on 26 charges connected to their alleged misuse of solicitor’s office credit cards, involving the theft of more than $55,000 in taxpayer money.

Court officials say in November 2018, Holland, the former bookkeeper and communications director in the solicitor’s office, pleaded guilty to reduced charges and agreed to testify against Johnson.