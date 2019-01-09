High School Concert Choir performs at SC Inauguration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster officially took the oath of office on the steps of the State House Wednesday. He officially begins his first full term in office.

Pamela Evette was sworn-in as the South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor.

During the Gubernatorial Inauguration there were performances, choirs and processions.

Before the Oath of office was delivered, a patriotic medley was performed by the Lakewood High School Concert Choir from Sumter. You can listen in here.