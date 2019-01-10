2018 Ocean Temperatures – Warmest on Record
Scientists say that the temperature of the oceans were the warmest on record in 2018. That’s in keeping with a upward trend that has been going on for decades. The blue line on the graph below shows the temperature of the oceans. The green line shows the concentration of Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere. Carbon Dioxide is the most abundant greenhouse gas in the air. It traps heat. As the concentration of Carbon Dioxide increases, more heat gets trapped.