Magnet fair offers students a different way to learn

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Tonight Lexington-Richland District Five held its second magnet fair

to give families in the district an opportunity to explore the different programs each school in the district has to offer.

The magnet school assistance program gives students the opportunity to apply to designated schools to participate in programs each has to offer. Tonight’s fair showcases the innovative ways schools educate students across the district.

Lexington-Richland District Five says they recognize that not all students learn in the same way and want to offer them all the opportunity to learn in ways that best suit them.