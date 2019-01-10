Sen. Lindsey Graham elected Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee

Sen. Lindsey Graham has been selected as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. FILE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has been elected to serve as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senator Graham tweeted his response to the news by saying in part quote, “I’m honored to be selected as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary.”

He continued by saying in part that he will quote, “continue to seek common ground on the major issues facing our nation.”

Senate officials say the committee is responsible for oversight of key activities of the executive branch.

They are also responsible for the confirmation process of all judicial nominations for the federal judiciary, including nominees to the Supreme Court.

