Sen. Lindsey Graham elected Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has been elected to serve as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senator Graham tweeted his response to the news by saying in part quote, “I’m honored to be selected as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary.”

I’m honored to be selected as Chairman of @senjudiciary. I will do my best to continue down the path charted by Senator Grassley of having a fair and vibrant committee process. The confirmation of conservative judges will be one of my top priorities as Chairman. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2019

He continued by saying in part that he will quote, “continue to seek common ground on the major issues facing our nation.”

In addition, I will also continue to seek common ground on the major issue facings our nation. I look forward to working with Senator Feinstein and all my colleagues to make this new Congress successful. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2019

Senate officials say the committee is responsible for oversight of key activities of the executive branch.

They are also responsible for the confirmation process of all judicial nominations for the federal judiciary, including nominees to the Supreme Court.