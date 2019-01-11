UofSC Sophomore gets 125K Christmas gift

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — “I was shocked…we all were.” That was the response from a Sophomore at the University of South Carolina who is going back to school 125 thousand dollars richer. Colin Goff says each year his grandmother buys each of the grandchildren scratch off tickets. But Goff’s ticket was a little different then his siblings by about 125k. A winning scratch off ticket purchased at the Sav A Step in Florence.

The unexpected Christmas gift comes at the perfect time for Goff who says 2018 was a rough year for him. Goff had to deal with a serious brain injury that required surgery. It appears his bad luck has changed for the new year, as the college student gets ready to head back to school.

Goff telling the South Carolina Education Lottery the win still hasn’t completely hit him yet. ” I know I’m not going to do anything differently, just excited to start off 2019 on a good note.”