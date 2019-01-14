March Madness could mean a slam dunk for Columbia businesses

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia is about to get a huge assist with the economy thanks to a lay-up from the NCAA.

March Madness is heading to the Palmetto state in just two months. Local businesses are gearing up for the more than 20,000 tourist who are expected to come.

“When you dribble pass the court and you see Columbia on the floor that means a lot,” Charles Bloom, with Gamecock athletics said.

This will be the first time Columbia will host March Madness since 1970.

“I’ve waited so long to have that opportunity to bid on it,” Scott Power, Experience Columbia’s executive director said.

Powers ran point in bringing the tournament to Columbia.

“We’re so happy and excited to show anybody who hasn’t been to Columbia before or hasn’t been in awhile what we have to offer,” Powers said. “From my perspective as the tourism bureau that’s why we’re here.”

Organizers look back on past big events to help prepare for more than 25,000 tournament fans. It’s an alley-oop for businesses hoping for a slam dunk.

Depending on what teams are chosen to play at Colonial Life Arena, the region is projected to bring in $9 million.

Right now, eight different hotels have contracts with the NCAA for visiting teams.

“That’s over three thousand rooms booked just for that,” Powers said. “There’s opportunity downtown, 5 points, the vista, Cayce, West Columbia, Harbinson, there are opportunities throughout the region for everybody to be impacted by people coming into town.”

A concern organizers are prepared for is traffic. They’re working on finalizing a plan that will provide everyone free parking and free shuttles.

“We will have at least two satellite locations that people can park for free, take a shuttle bus into the area, and then shuttle back to their car,” Powers said. “Parking is free, taking that shuttle is free, those shuttles will be running continuously all day Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.”

As for people without game day tickets, Experience Columbia has a more than 25 community events planned, including a fan fest.

“These will not only be so much fun for our visitors that are coming to the community but they’ll be great for residence too,” Kelly Barbrey, VP of marketing and communications said.

To stay up to date with all the events happening during March Madness click here.