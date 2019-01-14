Search for bank fraud suspect ongoing

Rochelle Dean,

(photo: LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify the woman caught in these surveillance images. Authorities acknowledge that the photographs are grainy but are hoping someone may recognize the woman.

According to authorities, the unknown woman is suspected of attempting to use a fraudulent bank card Deputies say appears to be related to a car break in that took place last week.

If you have any information that may help officials in this case, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

