SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says a mobile home at 1024 Lawhorn Rd. was burned to the ground early today.

Officials say around 1 a.m., the fire started from an electrical short circuit in the stove.

The fire also scorched a car on the property.

No injuries were reported, but fire fighters say there’s around $30,000 in damages.

Officials say the property is a total loss.