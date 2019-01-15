Richland fire officials find the cause of the Chatsworth Rd. fire

UPDATE: following an investigation @ColaFire has determined that yesterday’s house fire on Chatsworth Rd was caused by unattended cooking. pic.twitter.com/bXq7CmzSUL — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 15, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Co. Fire Marshal officials say they found the cause of a house fire on Chatsworth Rd. Monday.

Officials say the fire on the 2800 block of Chatsworth Rd. was caused by unattended cooking.

Columbia Fire Department says the blaze caused significant damage to the home.

2 people were inside during the fire, and officials say they escaped safely.

No injuries were reported.