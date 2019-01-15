West Columbia has new uses for old Christmas trees

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of West Columbia plans to deliver discarded trees in an effort to increase fish habitat in lake Murray. The South Carolina Department of Natural resources and the City of West Columbia are partnering up to pick up thrown out trees to be repurposed. Fisheries staff with SCDNR says this winter around 3 hundred trees will be taken to 12 of Lake Murray’s 24 locations fish are attracted to. The goal is to increase the fish habitat in Lake Murray.

Once they have been placed in the bottom of the lake they will create a place where aquatic life can continue to thrive. The small insects that are expected to live in these trees will attract small fish that will be eaten by larger fish.

Trees will be distributed until tomorrow, Tuesday January 15th before being taken to SCDNR. To find out more information, click on the link here: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/news/2018/dec/dec27_trees.html