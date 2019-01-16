Fuel truck collision and spill causes delay on Monticello Rd.

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: Drivers should expect delays on Monticello Rd at Peeples St near #I-20. A vehicle collided with a dump truck resulting in fuel spilled on the road. We are currently working with @scdhec & @SCDOTMidlands on cleanup. — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 16, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say traffic will be delayed on Monticello Rd. at Peeples St. near I-20, due to fuel truck collision early this morning.

Authorities say the accident caused fuel to spill on the roadway.

Officials did not say the fuel spilled was hazardous.

No injuries have been reported.

Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the wreck.