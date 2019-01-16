Fuel truck collision and spill causes delay on Monticello Rd.

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say traffic will be delayed on Monticello Rd. at Peeples St. near I-20, due to fuel truck collision early this morning.

Authorities say the accident caused fuel to spill on the roadway.

Officials did not say the fuel spilled was hazardous.

No injuries have been reported.

Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the wreck.

