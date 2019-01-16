Lexington County Woman accused of stabbing family member

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington County deputies, a Gaston woman has been arrested , and is now facing attempted murder charges.

Deputies say 46 year old Stacy Lynn Chasteen stabbed a family member after an argument inside her home.

Chasteen is also charged with using a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies say it happened Tuesday night. “Based on the interviews investigators conducted on the scene, this all began as a family argument over finances,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives determined Chasteen stabbed one of her adult family members after the argument turned physical inside her home on Woodcrest Lane.”

According to deputies, the family member was treated for a stab wound in the upper body. The family member is expected to make a full recovery, say deputies.

Chasteen is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.