Gov., Senate, House leaders call for education funding reform
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is continuing to push for education funding reform during this legislative session.
Thursday the governor, Senate President Harvey Peeler, and House Speaker Jay Lucas sent a letter to the director of the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.
In the letter the leaders say, “reforming the education funding formula is a necessary step to ensure more equitable distribution of dollars to South Carolina’s school districts.
The governor says the current funding formula was instated more than 40 years ago.