Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — People across the Country are paying homage to the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If you are looking for places around town to celebrate his life and legacy we have a list of places you can check out this week.

King Day at the Dome: Monday January 21st hundreds are expected to attend King Day at the Dome, for the 31st year. The event hosted by the SCNAACP will begin with a prayer service at 8:30AM at Zion Baptist Church at 801 Washington Street in Columbia. A march will take place immediately after starting at 9:30AM and with a rally at the State House set to begin at 10:15AM ending at one p-m. It will conclude with a wreath laying ceremony at the historic marker in Five Points at 3 p-m at the corner of Harden and Greene streets.

Celebration of Dreamers: The Columbia Museum of Art plans to celebrate the life of Dr. King with what they are calling ” a day of renewal”. While at the museum you’ll be able to enjoy art activities, musical and dance performances, check out spoken word, culinary treats, and even check out a drop in screening from the Willie Lee Buffington Collection. This event will take place January 21st from 10AM-3PM (the galleries will remain open until 5PM.