Man arrested for crashing into a Waffle House in Cayce after police chase

Kenneil Mitchell,

Lexington Co. deputies arrest a man accused of crashing into a Waffle House on Airport Blvd. FILE

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Co. deputies have arrested a man who’s accused of crashing into a Waffle House in Cayce this morning.

Authorities say Gregory Maxwell was arrested after leading Highway Patrol troopers on a high speed chase.

Highway Patrol troopers say after 2 a.m., a vehicle passed them at high speed on I-26 West bound at mile marker 115, starting the chase.

Authorities say the suspect took exit 113 and attempted to pull into the Waffle House on Airport Blvd., where he crashed into the building.

No injuries were reported.

Lexington Co. deputies are investigating the incident.

