SC DMV: Don’t wait till the last minute to get your Real ID

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Officials at the Department of Motor Vehicles say that there isn’t enough South Carolinian’s upgrading their drivers licences to “Real IDs .

The Real ID a part of a new federally regulated requirement meaning individuals will need to present this form of identification in order to be allowed to board flights, enter federal buildings or be admitted on to military bases.

The ID’s cost $25 and have been available for more than a year now, but officials like Motor Vehicle Director feel that Kevin Shwedo delaying the switch to the last minute will result in extremely long wait times at the DMV.

“I am betting on 6- hour lines because people are not coming in,” Shwedo told chief lawmakers Wednesday.

The deadline for real ID’s is October of 2020.

Click here for more information on how you get your Real Id.