Harden Street back open after possible gas leak at Allen Benedict Court

Kenneil Mitchell, Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Dept. says Harden Street is back open after another possible gas leak at Allen Benedict Court apartment complex.

Officials say they are on the scene at the apartment to continue to inspect the building for more gas leaks.

Fire fighters also say they found several gas leaks Thursday night at Allen Benedict Court.

This comes after Columbia Police say they found two people dead at the apartment complex Thursday.

Investigators have not determined the cause of death for both victims.

The Columbia Housing Authority will handle any cases of residents being displaced by the gas leaks.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Fuel truck collision and spill causes delay on Mon...
CFD says a mobile home burned to the ground on Law...
Richland fire officials find the cause of the Chat...
Coroner: One killed in Decker Blvd. apartment fire

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android