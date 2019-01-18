Harden Street back open after possible gas leak at Allen Benedict Court

Officials investigate reports of gas near Allen Benedict Court apartments/Matt Perrom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Dept. says Harden Street is back open after another possible gas leak at Allen Benedict Court apartment complex.

Officials say they are on the scene at the apartment to continue to inspect the building for more gas leaks.

Fire fighters also say they found several gas leaks Thursday night at Allen Benedict Court.

This comes after Columbia Police say they found two people dead at the apartment complex Thursday.

Investigators have not determined the cause of death for both victims.

The Columbia Housing Authority will handle any cases of residents being displaced by the gas leaks.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.