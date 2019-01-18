Mayor Benjamin: “This property should be closed”

Columbia Mator Steve Benjamin and other City officials gave an update following two deaths at Allen Benedict Court Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said the third oldest public housing property in the nation is temporarily closed due to the presence of carbon monoxide.

Two men were found dead inside two apartments at Allen Benedict Court Thursday.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts no foul play is suspected in the men’s death.

The victims have been identified as Calvin Witherspoon, Jr., 61, and Derrick Caldwell Roper, 27.

The bodies of Whiterspoon and Roper were discovered as a result of a welfare check.

During the press conference Columbia Police Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the units are not in livable condition due to the presence of CO and multiple units experiencing gas leaks.

Mayor Benjamin said all residents are being told to evacuate and that assistance will be provided for them to relocate to a hotel or a permanent living residence.