New details released in deaths of transport van drowning victims

Horry Co., SC (WPDE) —- Newly released reports are giving a better idea of what happened the night Wendy Newton and Nicollete Green died while locked in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s office transport van.

The women drowned when two former deputies allegedly drove around a barricade during hurricane Florence causing the van to be swept away.

Deevon Rahming reports.