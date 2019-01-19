Bernie Sanders coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– King Day at the Dome typically draws presidential candidates and this year is no exception.

We already knew New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker would take place.

Saturday a spokesperson for Bernie Sanders announced the senator from Vermont will attend Monday’s event.

Sanders is also scheduled to visit Florence Monday evening and will return to Columbia Tuesday to speak with students at Benedict.

Sanders has not yet formally announced himself as a candidate in the 2020 presidential race.