Lunar Eclipse Sunday: what you need to know

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A lunar eclipse will take place Sunday night.

ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist, John Farley, explains what you need to know.

The Lunar Eclipse starts at 10:34 pm. It will be total from 11:41 pm to 12:43 am, peaking at 12:12 am. It will end at 1:51 am. The skies will be completely clear, so viewing will be great here in the Midlands. But bundle up. It’ll be cold and blustery with temperatures in the 30’s. Here’s a link to everything about the eclipse.