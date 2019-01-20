Staley trying to set up meeting with Missouri before first game since altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Before facing Missouri for the first time since their on-court scuffle last season, Dawn Staley and Tyasha Harris spoke about the No. 15 Gamecocks’ mentality heading into their Monday matchup with the Tigers.

Staley also revealed that since July, she and Mizzou head coach Robin Pingerton have been in communication, trying to get their teams to meet ahead of their game. As of the eve of the showdown, no meeting of any sorts has been arranged.

Tip off at Colonial Life Arena will be at 7:00 p.m. for the SEC contest.