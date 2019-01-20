Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the identity of a man who died after a shooting incident Saturday morning.

Darren D. Calhoun,29, died at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Watts.

The incident too place in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia at 9:35a.m.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investiating the incident.