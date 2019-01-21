Enrollment Freeze at Chapin and Lake Murray Elementary in District Five

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are planning on sending your child to Chapin or Lake Murray Elementary, you need to be aware of an enrollment freeze impacting ‘new’ students.

According to a release from Lexington Richland District Five, the freeze is meant to address increasing enrollment for elementary schools in the Chapin area.

District officials announced that students and families who move into the Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary attendance zones after Jan. 22, 2019 will be reassigned to a school with available space and capacity for additional students.

According to a release, all students and families moving into areas impacted by the freeze will have the option of selecting a school for reassignment:

Ballentine Elementary School

Dutch Fork Elementary School (Academy of Environmental Sciences)

River Springs Elementary School

Or any of the district’s magnet schools or schools of choice (application required)

Transportation will be available to impacted families choosing either Ballentine, Dutch Fork or River Springs elementary schools.

Per the District: Transportation is also provided through the district’s new Discover 5 federal magnet school grant to Nursery Road Elementary Arts Magnet, Leaphart Elementary STEAM Magnet, and H. E. Corley Elementary’s Montessori Magnet programs. Although open to choice, transportation will not be provided to Irmo Elementary School, H. E. Corley Leadership Magnet, Seven Oaks MEDIA Magnet, Oak Pointe Elementary School or Harbison West Elementary School (which houses the district’s academic magnet program for elementary school students). The new Enrollment Freeze plan was detailed at the Jan. 14 School Board meeting.

District officials say the new Phase II freeze does not include families who currently reside in the Chapin Elementary School and Lake Murray Elementary School attendance area and/or those who have a valid contract of purchase document, lease agreement or rental agreement dated prior to January 22, 2019. More information on School District Five’s Enrollment Freezes for Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary School can be found online at www.lexrich5.org. For more information on School District Five magnet programs or school of choice offerings, visit www.lexrich5.org/choice.