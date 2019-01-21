Former Clemson QB named to 2019 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans QB and former Clemson signal-caller Deshaun Watson has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl to replace Patriots QB Tom Brady, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl, the NFL announced today.

Watson, who was originally named an alternate, joins teammates OLB Jadeveon Clowney, WR DeAndre Hopkins, ILB Benardrick McKinney, RB Lamar Miller and DE J.J. Watt.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 27, 2019. This marks the 15th-consecutive season that the Texans have had at least one player elected to the Pro Bowl and the six selections are the most for Houston since 2012.