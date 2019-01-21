Garbage collection schedule during MLK national holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia Solid Waste officials say they released an adjustable schedule for all recycling, garbage and yard waste pickup during the MLK national holiday.

The pickup schedule is as follows:

  • Mon., Jan. 21st – No garbage, recycling or yard waste collections.
  • Tues., Jan. 22nd – All scheduled collections for Mon. will be collected.
  • Wed., Jan. 23rd – All scheduled collections for Tues. will be collected.
  • Thurs. & Fri., Jan. 24th-25th – Regular schedule for garbage, recycling or yard waste collection.

If you want more updates on collection dates, please click here.

