United States Postal Service to implement new postage rates
COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Within a week, the United States Postal Service will be implementing new postage rates.
Starting January 27th Americans will see a change in price for domestic mailing, shipping and international shipping.
The Price for select mailing service products will be going up 2.5 percent.
There will also be a 5 cent increase in the price of a first class mail forever stamp from 50 cents to 55 cents.
Officials say the increase will keep the postal service competitive while providing the agency with needed funds.
For a complete list of those rates click here.